As promised by Elon Musk, Tesla has released a big holiday software update to Tesla’s fleet, bringing a large number of features.

The update (version 2021.44.25) has the following changelog:

Light Show

Watch your Tesla dance to a choreographed light show any time of year. Open Toybox, tap Light Show and follow the instructions.

First introduced in 2015 for the Tesla Model X, it is now available to everyone.

Customizable App Launcher

Drag and drop your favorite apps to any position along the bottom menu bar for easy access. To customize your menu bar, hold any icon and then drag to reorder. To adjust climate controls such as heated seats and defrost, tap on the temperature or swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Simplified Controls

The display has been simplified to focus on navigation, media and the most common primary controls.

For windshield wipers and status bar information, tap Controls

For charging controls tap Controls > Charging

For trip and odometer information tap Controls > Trips

For tire pressure information tap Controls > Service

Note: Activating the windshield wipers via the stalk will continue to display the wiper card.

Dark Mode

You can now change to a dark themed display. Tap Controls > Display > Appearance and select Dark.

Blind Spot Camera

You can now automatically see a live camera view of your blind spot whenever you activate the turn signal. To enable, tap Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Bling Spot Camera

Edit Waypoints

Easily reorder or add multiple destinations to your route with updated arrival times. To add a stop, or edit a trip, initiate a navigation route, and tap the more options button on the turn list.

TikTok

In Tesla Theatre, You can now watch TikTok from your touchscreen. To launch, tap the Theater icon from the bottom bar and select TikTok while your car is in park.

New Games

Sonic the Hedgehog

Jump into the original Sonic the Hedgehog! Speed by in a blur using the supersonic spin attack at high speed, defy gravity around loop-the-loops and defeat Dr. Eggman as the fastest hedgehog of all time. Gotta Go Fast!

Sudoku

Tesla is also adding Sudoku to its arcade:

Battle of Polytopia – multi-player support

You can now play The Battle of Polytopia with friends using the new multiplayer mode.

Cold Weather Improvements

Override low battery pre-condition block

You can now precondition the cabin from the Tesla app when your battery is at a lower state of charge. Simply turn on the climate from your Tesla app and override the previous setting by tapping “Yes” on the confirmation pop-up. window.

Note: To protect your car’s battery, climate will remain unavailable under extreme low charge scenarios. This feature requires the Tesla mobile app version 4.4.0 or later

Automatic Seat Heaters

First row seat heaters can now automatically regulate seat temperature based on the cabin environment and the climate control set temperature. To access seat heating controls, tap the temperature settings to bring up the HVAC panel.

Note: HVAC system must be in Auto to use automatic seat heating.

Manage Dashcam Clips

Easily delete all dashcam video clips directly from the touchscreen by tapping Controls > safety > Dashcam > Delete Dashcam Clips.

Hide Map Details

Simplify your navigation app and hide map details by tapping the pin button on the map.

The update is rolling out now but may take some time to reach all users.

