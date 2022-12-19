Elon Musk may find a new CEO to “keep Twitter alive”

Another day, another Elon Musk controversy. Elon Musk has recently launched a poll asking users to vote for his future roles on Twitter. The multi-billionaire asked Twitter users whether he should resign as the CEO of Twitter and hire someone to keep the company alive.

The poll results are now out! Of the total users who voted, more than 57 percent think Musk should resign and hire someone else for the CEO role. Since Musk said that he would abide by the results of that poll, it is very likely that Twitter will get a new CEO soon. However, Musk has also expressed concerns about finding the right person “who can actually keep Twitter alive.”

What triggered Musk to launch the poll in the place was Twitter’s controversial and now-deleted “Promotion of alternative social platforms policy.” It was designed to stop people from posting links to their other social media handles. Users could not post links to their Facebook, Instagram, Mastodon, Truth Social, Tribel, Post and Nostr profiles on Twitter bios. The policy also blocked 3rd-party social media link aggregators such as linktr.ee, lnk.bio.

As expected, Twitter faced massive criticism for not letting users post links to their other social media handles. Hours after publishing the new policy, the company had to take a U-turn. The uproar also triggered Musk to launch the poll. Everyone is now waiting for what Musk will say about the poll result.

Musk previously launched similar polls asking users whether he should lift the ban on the United States of America’s previous President, Donald Trump. He also lifted the suspension on some journalists’ accounts following the results of the poll. Similarly, Musk will likely do the same in this case and find a new CEO for the microblogging site.

Assuming Musk will honor the results of the poll, he will remain the CEO until he finds someone capable of keeping the platform alive. In the meantime, Musk-led Twitter will continue to launch new polls before making any major policy decisions to avoid any similar backlashes from users.

What do our readers think about Elon Musk’s role as the Twitter CEO? Would you like to see him continue as the CEO? Let us know in the comments section.