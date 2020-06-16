The Elder Scrolls Online is now available to play on Google Stadia, with the standard edition of the game being completely free for Stadia Pro subscribers.

Stadia Pro subscribers will get access to the standard edition of the game along with the Morrowind chapter for no extra cost. If you’re new to Stadia, you can get two full months of Google Stadia Pro for the low low price of free.

If you’re a Stadia Pro subscriber, just be aware that that while the standard edition of the game is free for you, the Greymoor chapter isn’t included in that offer.

Descend into the Dark Heart of Skyrim with The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor. Explore the snow-capped peaks of Western Skyrim and the subterranean underworld of Blackreach, uncover an ancient supernatural conspiracy, and seek out Tamriel’s long-lost treasures and knowledge with the latest Chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online saga. Skyrim needs heroes!

The Stadia version of the game also supports cross-play and cross-progression support with the PC/Mac version of The Elder Scrolls Online, meaning you can pick up and continue from where you left off if you’ve been playing the game on PC, Mac, or Steam. You can also switch between the aforementioned platforms at will.

Sadly, cross-play and cross-progression with the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the game is currently not supported. We’ll be sure to update if it ever gets official support.

For more information on The Elder Scrolls Online on Google Stadia, you can read the official ESO article about it by following the link here. Happy gaming!