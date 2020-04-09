Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor, the upcoming expansion for the Zenimax Elder Scrolls MMO, has been slightly delayed as developers adjust to working from home.

Fans will not have to wait much longer than originally planned; unlike some games Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor will only see a week-long delay.

“Everyone at ZOS has been working from home since March 16,” announced game director Matt Firor. “This is the first time we’ve ever tried remote work as a studio, and so far things are going well. It looks like we’ll be able to ship Update 26 (with the Greymoor Chapter) about a week after we initially planned it.”

For French players of the Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a delay for the game’s French voice-acting.

“Because all of France is on a work lockdown, we have been unable to record the French voice actors necessary to include French VO in Update 26/Greymoor,” Firor wrote. “Because of this, when that update launches, there will be French text and subtitles as normal but only English voice-over for new content. As there are no plans yet to re-open French recording studios, we don’t know when French VO will be ready. Please note that in normal conditions it takes 2-3 months to record and update the game with VO for a Chapter.”

The Elder Scrolls Online: Greymoor expansion will meet now release on May 25th for PC players and June 9th for Xbox One and PlayStation 4 players.