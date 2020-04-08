Google Stadia Pro is free for two months

Google has made their video game streaming service, Google Stadia, free for two months as a way to battle the daily slog caused by social distancing.

Revealed by Vice President and General Manager of Stadia, Phil Harrison, anyone with a Gmail email address will be able to experience two full months of Google Stadia Pro for nothing at all.

“We’re facing some of the most challenging times in recent memory. Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating,” said Vice President and General Manager of Stadia, Phil Harrison. “Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months. This is starting today and rolling out over the next 48 hours.”

Google Stadia Pro gives players access to nine awesome games for no charge at all including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. Check out some more Stadia Pro titles here.

For those who have yet to use Google Stadia, Google has laid out some simple to follow steps: