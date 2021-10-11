ReedPOP has announced that next year, EGX will be returning alongside Rezzed which has been renamed to EGX Birmingham in honour of the new location.

Set to take place from the 3rd to the 5th of March in 2022, EGX Birmingham will “lean on expanding the Rezzed Zone, with all the beloved indie games that EGX Rezzed traditionally delivers,” according to a recent press release from the event’s organisers.

Alongside this focus on indie games the new event in Birmingham will also “meet the need for AAA publishers to showcase spring releases,” so, for better or worse, don’t expect it to just be indie games taking to the show floor.

ReedPOP also announced that the bigger EGX London event will be returning next year from the 22nd to the 25th of September. While the location hasn’t been announced just yet, it’ll likely be in its familiar home at the London ExCel centre.

In the announcement, ReedPOP also boasted of how this year’s event was a “very special event for fans and developers alike, bringing the video games community back together for their first in-person event since 2019.”

? We are delighted to announce the dates for #EGX2022 events ? ?? EGX Birmingham – 3-5 March

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic still very much being around, especially in the UK, it appears that we may see more events popping up after ReedPOP’s successful test case. Hopefully by the time that next years event rolls around, the UK might finally have a handle on things so these in-person events can go on without a hitch.