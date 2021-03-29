The PAX Online event is set to take place from Thursday, July 15th to Sunday, July 18th.



“In light of ongoing public health concerns, ReedPop and Penny Arcade will not hold PAX East this year.” ReedPop and Penny Arcade announced in a joint statement today, while also announcing the news on Twitter.

It’s not really a surprise with the world still in the midst of the global pandemic, even as vaccines roll out across the globe.

The joint statement address this hopeful improvement, being cautiously optimistic that “PAX West and PAX Unplugged will proceed as planned with in-person festivities Sept. 3-6 and Dec. 10-12, respectively.”

“We hope to build on the success of last year’s record-breaking event and also engage with our community in new ways, such as the Indie Showcase that will take place between now and PAX Online.” The statement went on to say, looking to tap back into the remarkable reach of an online event.

Even with the world being on the mend, it’s likely we’ll still see a few events cancelled yet throughout the year, just as we did the last year. As anything beyond an isolated event seems unfeasible at best.