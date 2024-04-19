Edge introduces dashboard that tracks progress on features that important to developers globally

The Microsoft Edge team has launched a new web platform dashboard to track progress on features web developers deem important. This dashboard goes with the recently released Interop 2024 project, a collaborative effort to make sure that consistent browser support for standardized web features.

In easier words, the Edge browser team just launched a new tool to track progress on features that web developers want. This is like a to-do list for the Edge team to focus on making web development easier.

While Interop 2024 addresses feature interoperability, the Edge team acknowledges the need to tackle broader development challenges. The new dashboard focuses on foundational APIs that cannot be easily replicated using existing techniques.

But what will it do?

The dashboard will track progress on features such as View Transitions and the Navigation API, which can improve web application development. Additionally, features like Scroll-driven animations and the Custom Paint API will be monitored, making the process of creating high-performance mobile-like user interfaces within web applications.

The dashboard serves two primary functions:

providing transparency on the development progress of key features and

aiding Edge developers in prioritizing their work.

All this comes after the Microsoft Edge team has collaborated with other browser vendors to contribute to the recently released version 3.0 of Speedometer, a widely used web browser benchmark.

This initiative shows Microsoft’s focus on collaborating with the web development community. By working together and addressing developer priorities, the aim is to create a smoother and more innovative web development experience on the Edge browser.

