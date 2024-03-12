Microsoft Edge to now contribute to Speedometer 3.0 benchmark

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

The Microsoft Edge, which is now easily delete-able from Windows, team has collaborated with other browser vendors to contribute to the recently released version 3.0 of Speedometer, a widely used web browser benchmark.

Speedometer 3.0 incorporates new features aimed at more accurately reflecting the performance challenges faced by modern web applications. These challenges can stem from complex website structures (DOM trees) and intricate styling rules (CSS).

The DOM test suite:

The Microsoft Edge team specifically developed the “Complex DOM” test suite within Speedometer 3.0. Imagine you have a cluttered toolbox with many tools scattered around.

Finding the right tool quickly can be difficult. Similarly, websites can become “cluttered” with lots of elements (like text, images, buttons) and complex styling instructions. This can slow down the website’s performance. The new “Complex DOM Test Suite” is like a test for websites that checks how well they handle this “clutter.”

The Complex DOM Test Suite uses data from popular websites to understand how many elements they typically have. It tests how well the website handles situations where multiple styling rules need to be applied to an element. And not just this, it creates a “fake” complex application with many styling rules to see how the website performs under such conditions.

The development of the Complex DOM test clearly shows the ongoing collaboration between browser vendors. This collaborative aim seems to be to ensure that browser benchmarks accurately reflect the demands of web development, which can lead to improved web performance for users overall.

If you’re interested, you are encouraged to explore Speedometer 3.0 and contribute to its development by providing feedback and suggestions through the dedicated GitHub repository.

