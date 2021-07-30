Six weeks after releasing the Edge 92 for the Canary channel Microsoft has now released Edge 92 for their new Edge browser to the Google Play Store. The update brings the unified code base to Android, meaning it will be easier for Microsoft to keep the platform in lockstep with the desktop with regard to features.

The update brings the following improvements:

Screenshot feature: You can now take and share a screenshot via the Share item in the menu.

Send pages to Devices: You can send pages from Edge on Android to other devices. This replaces the Continue on PC feature.

Synchronization improvements: Edge for Android now lets you synchronize passwords, open tabs, history, favourites, collections across devices

Built-in Ad blocker: Edge now includes Ad-block Plus. This needs to enabled on Settings.

Translation: Edge now includes Microsoft Translator.

Shopping Coupons: Microsoft’s Coupon feature is now included.

Edge for Android can be found in the Google Play Store here.

via Techdows