It’s that time of the month again when Xbox Game Pass gets even better, with a new suite of games set to be added to the platform.

We’ve seen a lot added to the service recently from the recent Bethesda and ZeniMax acquisition, but that doesn’t mean it’s slowing down, with a bevvy of new titles being added on top.

Announced in an Xbox Wire News post, this latest addition to the already stellar service includes 12 games and three pieces of DLC or game updates, spread throughout the month.

Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available today

Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 18

Nier: Automata (PC) – March 18

Star Wars: Squadrons (Console) EA Play – March 18

Torchlight III (PC) – March 18

Genesis Noir (Console and PC) – March 25

Octopath Traveler (Console and PC) – March 25

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (PC) – March 25

Supraland (PC) – March 25

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 25

Narita Boy (Cloud, Console and PC) – March 30

Outriders (Cloud and Console) – April 1

Minecraft x Uniqlo Skin Pack, Vol.2

Sea of Thieves Third Anniversary Event – March 18 to March 21

The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos DLC – March 17

Unfortunately, it’s not all good news, as, at the end of the month, three games will be leaving the service.

Hyperdot (Console and PC)

Journey to the Savage Planet (Console)

Machinarium (PC)

If following all the Game Pass goings-on is getting a little much, keep your eyes peeled for a collated list we’re building to keep you easily informed.