EA and Marvel Entertainment enter collaboration to develop action-adventure games for consoles and PC

Video game company Electronic Arts has announced that it has entered into a collaboration with Marvel Entertainment to develop at least three new action adventure games for PCs and consoles. Stories of these games will be set in the Marvel universe, and the titles will be based on their original stories, with Iron Man being the first one coming out.

Iron Mane will be available for both PCs and consoles and will be available to be played in a single-player, third-person. Motive Studios, the video game developer and studio of Electronic Arts, is tasked with developing the game. However, how soon it will debut on PC and consoles is anybody’s guess.

The company has not given us many details about the upcoming Iron Mane video game. But it “will feature an original narrative that taps into the rich history of the character, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark.” Neither EA nor Marvel Entertainment disclosed details about the other two titles that will launch after Iron Man. Indeed, they all will be based on well-known movie titles like Dr. Strange, Ant-Man, etc.

Marvel and EA issued a joint statement about the collaboration. You can read the official statement below.

Which stories do you like the most in the Marvel universe? What Marvel titles do you want to play after Iron Man? Share your thoughts in the comments section.