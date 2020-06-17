For a limited time, both new and returning customers can experience one whole month of EA Access on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for the low low price of just 99 cents or equivalent currency.

EA Access is EA’s own video game subscription service that gives you deals, bonuses, special offers, and access to a selection of handpicked games from EA. As a subscriber to the service, you can get access to new EA games before they’re even released, 10% off on EA digital purchases, instant access to a catalog of games, and more.

EA Access is also a cheap and convenient way to try out games that you might be on the fence about purchasing at full price, such as Star Wars Battlefront II.

Unlike Xbox Game Pass, where games are constantly being added and removed, EA has promised that EA Access titles ‘don’t rotate out of the collection’ except for in extreme circumstances, such as a game’s servers being shut down. This means that while EA Access doesn’t offer as many games as Xbox Game Pass, you don’t need to worry about games suddenly disappearing from your library.

This offer is only available until June 29th, so we recommend snapping it up quick! PlayStation 4 players can find the promotion by following the link here and Xbox One players can find the promotion by following the link here. Please note that if you have both consoles, you’ll have to purchase two different memberships.

If you want to keep your EA Access membership once your month is up, it’ll cost you just $4.99/month. If you don’t want to keep it, remember to cancel your subscription before your month ends. For more information about EA Access, you can check out the official site for yourself by following the link here.