The ESA has announced that E3 2022 has been completely cancelled, even the digital event, so they can focus on the event’s glorious return in 2023.

After getting a lukewarm reception to their all-digital presentation last year, the ESA (Entertainment Software Association), has announced that 2022’s digital event has been cancelled, with the focus instead shifting to 2023’s event, which promises a “reinvigorated showcase.”

The news of this surprising cancellation first broke from Razer’s PR lead Will Powers, who stated that they’d been sent an email confirming the cancellation of E3 2022’s digital event. With the physical event having been cancelled back in January, this means that, as Powers states, “E3 is officially cancelled cancelled.”

Following the leak of this news, the ESA shared an official statement with IGN, which confirmed the event isn’t gone for good, as it’s returning with a vengeance next year.

“We will devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. […] We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.”

Just got an email… It's official, E3 digital is official cancelled for 2022. Lots of mixed feelings about this… — Will Powers ? NYC (@WillJPowers) March 31, 2022

With E3 2021’s digital event being marred by issues with its lacklustre digital portal, we’re hardly too surprised that the ESA is taking some time to rethink things in order to create an event that’s well worth looking forward to next year.

Thankfully it appears that despite E3 2022’s cancellation, there will be no shortage of gaming showcase events to watch this year, as Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest is now slated to kick off in June.

Keighley’s Summer Game Fest event promises an “industry wide celebration of video games,” and a “spectacular live kickoff show” hosted by Keighley himself.