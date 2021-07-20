After being initially unveiled during the first Dying Light 2 Dying 2 Know livestream, the Platinum Edition of Dying Light has been leaked for Nintendo Switch.

According to the Polish website ppe.pl, Dying Light Platinum Edition will be coming to Nintendo Switch consoles this October for € 49.99. Physical copies of the game will also come with a map, a survival guide, as well as stickers.

Rather than just being a straight port of console or PC versions, the Nintendo Switch release will also utilise the consoles best features such as HD rumble, gyro aiming, motion controls, touchscreen support, and even local co-op.

The Platinum Edition of Dying Light that the Switch will be getting includes all of the four major DLC’s released for Dying Light, as well as seventeen skin bundles so you can dress up just how you like while slaughtering countless undead.

Techland has yet to officially announce Dying Light Platinum Edition for the Nintendo Switch, so there’s no exact release date confirmed just yet.

Techland’s next game in the franchise, Dying Light 2, is set to launch on the 7th of December for current and next-gen consoles as well as PC. There has been no word of a Switch release for Dying Light 2, but clearly, Techland hasn’t forgotten about Nintendo’s handheld console.