The zombie-infested Battle Royale spin-off Dying Light: Bad Blood is now free for all owners of the original undead survival game.

To mark the original game’s fifth anniversary – bringing on my existentialism – developer Techland has chosen to give the unique multilayer add-on away. Anyone who owns the original Dying Light, both now and in the future – will be able to try out the battle royale mode.

Described as a PvPvE title, Bad Blood pits twelve players against each other in a fight for survival against both the undead and rival players. It’s an intense battle royale title filled with hardcore parkour and brutal melee combat.

In order to claim your free copy of DYing Light: Bad Blood, granted you own the game first, you’ll have to head on over to the Dying Light website, create an account, link your account from Steam, Xbox Live or PlayStation Network and click on the free offer. It’s a bit of pain, but it is a free game!

Techland also has a free weapon bundle for players that refer their friends so be sure to go all in and do that if you want some more free game things. If you don’t want the free things, don’t do the thing that gets you the free things – simple! Well, kinda simple.

As for the future of Dying Light, Techland is still powering through with development of the recently delayed Dyjng Light 2. The developer is also claiming that there will be a huge “anniversary event” during next month; we’re thrilled to see what it is!