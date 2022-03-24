Apple announced that Arizona is the first state to allow drivers’ license and state ID to be stored digitally through the Apple Wallet. This could be presented to select TSA security Checkpoints in Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The use of Apple Wallet does replace the ID and license users get at DMV. They only store a copy of this to the Apple Wallet. Adding the drivers’ license or state ID in Wallet is very simple. Users tap the + button on the top of their phone screens, choose Driver’s License or State ID, and follow the instructions on the screen for setup and verification.

The users will be required to take a selfie to ensure that the person who sets up the digital ID in Wallet is indeed the person in the said identification card. They will also be asked to scan the front and back of the ID. Part of the set-up process also involves a prompt to do a series of facial and head movements. This will prevent a person attempting fraud from simply holding a picture in front of the camera. The state will then verify and decide whether or not to approve the request to add a digital copy of the ID in the Wallet. Apple sends a numeric confidence indicator that the person adding the ID is the identification’s owner.

Upon approval, users may tap their iPhone or Apple Watch to the identity readers to the TSA at select airport security checkpoints. The user will be shown the requested information and will be asked for consent to present this information. To verify the identification of the user, TSA will capture a photo of the user. This could be completed without the need to unlock the iPhone.

This means that there is no need to hand over the device for identification. Further, the use of ID in Wallet ensures that only the information needed for the specific transaction will be shared, and this only happens once the user consents to the presentation of the information.

While others may be hesitant to store their IDs digitally, Apple assures that the identification will benefit in the privacy and security built into the iPhone and Apple Watch. The Biometric authentication ensures that only the person who added the ID to the Wallet would be able to view and present them. Further, the data sent to the state for verification is encrypted and would not stay even temporarily on the Apple server. When the ID is added to the device, it is also encrypted and protected. This is also tied to the hardware of the device, which means that even if someone gets the ID information from the device of another, they would not be able to present it.

Drivers’ license and state ID on Apple Wallet is available on iPhone 8 or later and Apple Watch Series 4 or later. Other states planning to follow this ID on Wallet include Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio, and the Puerto Rico territory.