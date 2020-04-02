Is lockdown getting to you? Are you looking for something new and fun to play? Do you want to flex your drawing skills? If you answered yes to at least one of those questions, then good news – Drawful 2 is currently free or deeply discounted on most platforms.

Drawful 2 allows you to team up with your friends and/or family to compile a series of ridiculous drawings based on silly prompts.

Using your phone or tablet, you’ll be asked to draw something like “death by trombone” and the other players must then guess just exactly what your magnum opus is meant to be.

The team behind the hit party games Fibbage, Quiplash, and YOU DON’T KNOW JACK presents Drawful 2 the game of terrible drawings and hilariously wrong answers! Use your phone or tablet to draw funny and challenging things like “creepy tiger” or “two moms having a great day.” Players type in what they think the (probably terrible) drawing really is and then everyone – even an audience of potentially thousands of players – votes on what they think is the correct answer. Drawful 2 is a go-to party game that everyone can play and enjoy!

The game also introduces new features like adding in your own user generated prompts and special streaming tools, including the ability to censor players who aren’t playing nice.

While Drawful 2 is intended to be a local multiplayer game, you can always stream it and enjoy it with friends both near and far.

You can find all the locations where Drawful 2 is currently free (or discounted!) below.

If you’re looking for some other games to keep you busy during the lockdown, consider checking out Humble Bundle’s Conquer COVID-19 bundle, where all proceeds go to charities helping fight the coronavirus pandemic.