Humble Bundle has officially announced the Conquer COVID-19 bundle, where 100% of the proceeds support organisations responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Conquer COVID-19 bundle contains $1,071 worth of awesome stuff, including games and DRM-free books. You can get all these goodies for just £25.50/$30 – and you know that your money is going to good causes.

Some of the games included in the bundle are Into The Breach, UNDERTALE, Hollow Knight, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, SUPERHOT, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, This Is The Police, The Jackbox Party Pack 2, Psychonauts, VVVVVV, Magicka, and many, many more.

If you’re more into books, you’ll find a nice variety of different genres in the Conquer COVID-19 bundle, including self-help book The Mood Elevator, graphic novel Lumberjanes: The Infernal Compass, and puzzle book Crosswords of Wisdom Vol. 2, amongst several others.

You can get the Conquer COVID-19 bundle for yourself by following the link here. Stay safe, wash your hands, and happy gaming!

About COVID-19:

This footnote will be included in every relevant article regarding the coronavirus pandemic that is written by this author. All information is sourced from the official WHO website and is correct at the time of publishing.

COVID-19, also known as coronavirus disease and previously known as 2019 novel coronavirus, is the disease caused by the virus SARS-CoV-2 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2). COVID-19 has officially been classified as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

At the time of publishing, there have been 754,948 cases and 36,571 deaths confirmed globally.

If you start displaying symptoms of COVID-19, the smartest thing to do is to isolate yourself from others and remain at home until you recover. If you start feeling worse, seek medical advice as soon as possible while keeping a safe distance from others.

Maintaining good hygiene practices, such as washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough and sneeze, can help to prevent the spread of most viruses and keep yourself and others safe from infection.

It’s important to note that SARS-CoV-2 does not discriminate in who it infects. Even if you’re lucky enough to be asymptomatic, you can still be a carrier, and you can still infect others. Be smart and stay at home.

For any concerns regarding COVID-19, you can visit the World Health Organization website to check on the status of the outbreak and educate yourself on related issues.