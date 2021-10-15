Thanks to a leak, it appears that BioWare’s upcoming Dragon Age 4 will only be releasing on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

That’s according to BioWare’s former lead player designer’s LinkedIn profile, which states that Dragon Age 4 will only be released on “PS5/Xbox Series X+S/PC.” This leak has been further corroborated by VentureBeat who report that “EA is planning the game only for the new-gen systems.”

With Dragon Age 4 still largely shrouded in mystery, we can hardly say that we were too surprised at this news, as the game is still likely quite a while away from release. It’s even rumoured that the release date could be as far away as 2023 since EA is planning a release in the next fiscal year.

With supply chain issues having prevented many from getting their hands on a next-gen console, there will undoubtedly be plenty of disappointment alongside the demand for a current-gen release, however before Dragon Age 4 comes out, the supply chain issues will, hopefully, have been predominantly resolved so people can actually buy the latest generation of consoles.

While we may not know a lot about Dragon Age 4 there’s a slight chance that we could hear more during this year’s The Game Awards. Until then, here’s a bit about what we’re hoping for from the game.