Back in June, Microsoft announced the roll out of customized backgrounds feature to Microsoft Teams users. This feature allows users to select a custom background, such as a company logo or an office environment when working from home, to appear behind them during a meeting or video call. NBC has now partnered with Microsoft to release some exclusive backgrounds for Microsoft Teams users. You can download them for free.

Here’s how you can download NBC Background Images for Microsoft Teams:

Right-click/control-click (Mac) on a thumbnail image here and select “Save Link As…”

Save the image to your preferred folder

Navigate to Teams background settings panel in call or on the pre join screen.

Select “Add new” from the panel on the right to upload your NBC Background of choice.

Locate and select your saved NBC background to apply your background effect.

Source: NBC