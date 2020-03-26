At Build 2019 Microsoft announced an improvement to their Background Blur feature in Microsoft Teams which would use AI to let you completely replace your environment with whatever image you want, without an inconvenient green screen.

Since then it seems Microsoft employees have been having great fun with the feature, but regular users have been left out.

Now Microsoft has updated the feature request in the Microsoft Teams user voice to confirm that they are still working on the feature.

Alex from the Teams engineering team confirmed that Microsoft is hoping to release the feature within the next 3 months.

With millions of people working from home, I am sure this update could not come soon enough.