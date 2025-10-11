Download Intel USB 3.0 Drivers For Windows 10/11

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Having trouble getting your USB 3.0 devices to work correctly on your Windows 10 or 11 system? The culprit could be outdated or missing Intel USB 3.0 drivers. These drivers are essential for enabling fast and reliable data transfer between your computer and USB 3.0 peripherals like external hard drives, flash drives, and cameras.

This article provides a comprehensive guide to downloading and installing the correct Intel USB 3.0 drivers for your Windows 10 or 11 system, ensuring optimal performance and compatibility with your USB devices. We’ll walk you through the steps to identify your hardware, find the appropriate drivers, and install them correctly.

Where Can I Find Intel USB 3.0 Drivers?

Identifying Your Intel Chipset

Before downloading any drivers, it’s crucial to identify the Intel chipset used in your motherboard. This information helps you download the correct drivers compatible with your system.

Press Windows Key + R to open the Run dialog box. Type msinfo32 and press Enter. This opens the System Information window. Look for “System Manufacturer” and “System Model”. Note these down. Expand the “Components” section, then “Problem Devices”. If you see any USB-related entries with errors, it confirms a driver issue. If you cannot find the chipset information there, search online using your “System Manufacturer” and “System Model” to determine the specific Intel chipset used in your motherboard.

Downloading the Drivers from Intel

The Intel Download Center is the official source for Intel drivers.

Go to the Intel Download Center. In the search bar, type “Intel USB 3.0 Driver” and press Enter. Filter the results by your operating system (Windows 10 or Windows 11). Carefully review the driver descriptions to ensure they match your Intel chipset. Click the appropriate driver and then click the Download button.

Windows Update can sometimes automatically detect and install the correct Intel USB 3.0 drivers.

Click the Start button and go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Click Check for updates. If Windows Update finds an Intel USB 3.0 driver, it will download and install it automatically. Restart your computer after the installation is complete.

Obtaining Drivers from Your Motherboard Manufacturer

Your motherboard manufacturer’s website is another reliable source for drivers.

Visit the support or downloads section of your motherboard manufacturer’s website (e.g., ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI). Enter your motherboard model number in the search bar. Locate the USB 3.0 drivers for your operating system and download them.

Installing the Drivers

After downloading the drivers, you need to install them.

Locate the downloaded driver file. It’s usually a .zip or .exe file. If it’s a .zip file, extract the contents to a folder. Run the .exe installer file. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation. Restart your computer when prompted.

Manually Updating Drivers Through Device Manager

If the automatic installation fails, you can manually update the drivers through Device Manager.

Press Windows Key + X and select Device Manager. Expand the “Universal Serial Bus controllers” section. Right-click on the USB 3.0 device you want to update and select “Update driver”. Choose “Browse my computer for drivers”. Navigate to the folder where you extracted the driver files. Make sure the “Include subfolders” box is checked. Click Next to install the driver. Restart your computer after the installation is complete.

Tips

Always download drivers from trusted sources like Intel, your motherboard manufacturer, or Windows Update.

Create a system restore point before installing new drivers. This allows you to revert to a previous state if something goes wrong.

If you encounter any issues, consult the driver’s documentation or the manufacturer’s support website.

Ensure that your operating system is up to date with the latest service packs and updates.

Ensuring Proper USB 3.0 Functionality

By following these steps, you can successfully download and install the correct Intel USB 3.0 drivers for your Windows 10 or 11 system, resolving any compatibility issues and ensuring optimal performance for your USB 3.0 devices.

FAQ

What happens if I install the wrong USB 3.0 drivers? Installing the wrong drivers can lead to device malfunction, system instability, or even a Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). It’s crucial to ensure you download the correct drivers for your chipset and operating system.

How do I know if my USB 3.0 drivers are outdated? You can check for outdated drivers in Device Manager. If a device has a yellow exclamation mark next to it, it indicates a driver issue.

Can I use a driver updater program to update my USB 3.0 drivers? While driver updater programs can be convenient, they are not always reliable. It’s best to download drivers directly from the manufacturer’s website to ensure compatibility and avoid malware.

Why is my USB 3.0 device not working even after installing the drivers? There could be several reasons, including a faulty USB cable, a damaged USB port, or a compatibility issue with the device itself. Try testing the device on another computer to rule out hardware issues.

Where can I find older versions of Intel USB 3.0 drivers? Intel usually keeps older driver versions available on their Download Center. You can search for them by specifying the driver version number.

Table: Comparing Driver Sources

Source Pros Cons Intel Download Center Official source, guaranteed compatibility, latest versions May require specific chipset knowledge to find the correct driver Windows Update Automatic updates, easy to use May not always have the latest drivers, can be delayed Motherboard Manufacturer Drivers tailored to your specific motherboard model Can be outdated if the manufacturer doesn’t regularly update drivers Third-Party Driver Updater Convenient, scans for all outdated drivers at once Can be unreliable, may contain malware, not always compatible

Related reading