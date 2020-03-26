Huawei has unveiled much-awaited P40 series at an online-only event. The event saw Huawei launching three new P40 smartphones — Huawei P40, P40 Pro, and P40 Pro Plus.

The P40 series is Huawei premium segment and the most affordable one, which is P40, will cost 799 Euros. The price can go as high as 1300 Euros if you want to buy the P40 Pro Plus. Clearly, many of us won’t spend that much on a smartphone. Another disadvantage of the Huawei P40 series is that you won’t be able to get access to Google apps — which is a huge downside of Huawei’s latest flagship handset.

All that being said, the P40 series looks like a solid offering from Huawei. The trio packs solid specs and looks beautiful too. And if you’re impressed with the looks but don’t want to buy it, you can at least give your current smartphone a little ‘P40-dose’. You can download the high-quality stock wallpapers of Huawei P40 Pro, select your favorite one and set as the wallpaper in your current smartphone.

Gallery

If you like any of the stock P40 Pro wallpapers above and want to set it as the wallpaper in your current smartphone, you can download it from here.

All three devices are powered by Kirin 990 5G processor for great performance. The Kirin 990 is the world’s first integrated 5G SoC built using the 7nm+ EUV technology. Huawei has included 8GB RAM in all three devices, which is more than enough. you can read the full specifications of the Huawei P40 series here.

via Ytechb