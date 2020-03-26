Huawei announces new P40 series smartphones with industry leading camera features

As expected, Huawei today launched its flagship P40 series smartphones with several industry leading technologies. Huawei P40 series consists of three devices: P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus. The P40 is the most affordable device which will cost 799 Euros, the P40 Pro will cost 999 Euros and the high-end P40 Pro Plus will cost 1300 Euros.

All three devices are powered by Kirin 990 5G processor for great performance. The Kirin 990 is the the world’s first integrated 5G SoC built using the 7nm+ EUV technology. Thanks to the Wi-Fi 6 Plus tech supporting 160 MHz bandwidth, these devices support up to 2.4 Gbps WiFi speeds. Huawei has included only 8GB RAM in all three devices, which is quite surprising.

Apart from the standard flagship specs, the main highlight of the P40 series is the camera setup. The P40, P40 Pro and P40 Pro Plus come with triple camera, quad camera and penta camera setup respectively. Learn about the P40 Pro Plus camera setup below.

50 MP Ultra Vision Camera: 1/1.28 inch Ultra Vision Sensor RYYB colour filter array Octa PD Autofocus

100x SuperZoom Array: 10x Optical Telephoto Camera (12 MP, 240 mm) 3x Optical Telephoto Camera (8 MP, 80 mm) 20x Hybrid Zoom 100x Max Zoom

40 MP Ultra Wide Cine Camera: 1/1.54 inch sensor Ultra Low-light video Ultra Slow-motion video Telephoto video 4K Time lapse video

3D Depth Sensing Camera

32 MP front camera with auto-focus and a IR depth camera

More details about the cameras:

The 3x mid-range Optical Zoom lens and 10x long-range Optical Zoom lens work perfectly in most situations for lossless Zoom performance. This innovative multi-reflection periscope telephoto lens also creates 5 times the light refraction and a 178% increased optical path to achieve Max Zoom up to 100x.4 The enhanced AIS and OIS ensure good stability during zooming. Explore the world with HUAWEI P40 Pro+. It takes your imagination as far as you want. Benefit from the Ultra Vision main camera and Multi-Spectrum Colour Temperature Sensor with AI AWB Algorithm, HUAWEI P40 Pro+ has 45%5 better colour precision and is capable of accurate analysis and segmentation of environments and people. With pixel level enhancement, it restores the original look with great lighting, natural colour and sharp details. Always be ready to take high-quality portrait photos for anyone, in any time or scene. The new set of upgraded high definition 32 MP front camera with auto-focus and a IR depth camera work closely to produce a good selfie with natural bokeh effects. The intelligent optimization on lighting, skin colour and texture details is more accurate and personal to make you love taking selfies. The professional 40 MP ultra wide cine camera with the innovative 16-in-1 fusion technology allows you to unleash your creativity in making cinematic videos. With so many film features, you can record 4K 60 fps high resolution videos with both the rear and front cameras, capture the fleeting best moments and the tranquility of life, or zoom into the distance for telling stories in different ways. The industry-leading 1/1.28 inch sensor with 2.44 Î¼m super large pixel size now appears in a smartphone. Plus with the RYYB colour filter array, it brings massive light, high dynamic range, and low noise. Supporting 4-in-1 pixel binning and Octa PD Autofocus, the 50 MP main camera redefines super clarity shooting with precise details regardless of the scene complexity and light conditions. The HUAWEI XD Fusion Engine powered by the upgraded ISP and NPU is fully competent to swiftly process the huge amount of information and enhance extraordinary clarity at pixel-level for every picture, day or night. Three new AI features: The AI motion algorithm detects and recognizes posture and expression features. It takes a moving picture. and then the Gallery Edit feature recommends 1-3 pictures of the best moving moment. Let the AI capability of Gallery Edit help you remove the passersby8 by combining several frames into one. So you can have a clean background and the focus completely stands out. Don’t let light reflection ruin a good photo. The AI capability of Gallery Edit will help you fix it by removing the specific layer.

You can learn more about these devices here.