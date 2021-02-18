Doorbuster deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet with 512GB storage now available for just $618 for students and educators

Last year, along with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Tab S7 Android tablets. Samsung is now offering a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet in the US for education customers. After the discount, students and educators can get the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet with 512GB storage for just $619 (originally costs $1029). The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a super smooth 120Hz display, support for all-new S Pen, octo-core processor, 14-hours battery life and more.

Here’s how you can take advantage of this deal:

Click this link here (to activate the 10% education discount) Note, this student and educator discount may require verification/proof during purchase Click this link here Ensure that you have these option(s) selected Choose your mode: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″

Choose your carrier: WiFi

Choose your color: Mystic Black or Bronze

or Choose your memory: 512GB

Trade-In Option: Select No Final price at checkout should be $618.02 w/ free shipping (w/ educational discount)

Find the deal here at Samsung.com.

via: Slickdeals