Doorbuster deal: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet with 512GB storage now available for just $618 for students and educators

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

Last year, along with the Samsung Galaxy Note20 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2, Samsung announced the new Galaxy Tab S7 Android tablets. Samsung is now offering a massive discount on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet in the US for education customers. After the discount, students and educators can get the Galaxy Tab S7+ tablet with 512GB storage for just $619 (originally costs $1029). The Galaxy Tab S7+ comes with a super smooth 120Hz display, support for all-new S Pen, octo-core processor, 14-hours battery life and more.

Here’s how you can take advantage of this deal:

  1. Click this link here (to activate the 10% education discount)
    • Note, this student and educator discount may require verification/proof during purchase
  2. Click this link here
  3. Ensure that you have these option(s) selected
    • Choose your mode: Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ 12.4″
    • Choose your carrier: WiFi
    • Choose your color: Mystic Black or Bronze
    • Choose your memory: 512GB
    • Trade-In Option: Select No
  4. Final price at checkout should be $618.02 w/ free shipping (w/ educational discount)

Find the deal here at Samsung.com.

via: Slickdeals

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

DISCLOSURE: We may earn a commission when you use one of our coupons/links to make a purchase.

Related
Comments