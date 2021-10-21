Former US President Donald Trump is ready to launch a new social media platform called “TRUTH Social” next year, Trump Media and Technology Group has announced. It’s also announced that it’ll launch a new subscription-based video-on-demand service called TMTG+.

Accusing “Big Tech” companies of Silicon Valley of silencing opposing voices of America, Trump’s social media company promises to give voice to all and become a rival to the liberal media consortium. The company also gave us a timeline as to when we can expect TRUTH Social to become available for the people of America.

In a blog post, the company has promised to launch the beta version of the TRUTH Social for invited guests next month. Currently, iOS users can pre-order the app from Apple App Store. Those wanting to become one of the early adopters of the new social media platform can now visit www.truthsocial.com to get themselves enrolled in the invite list. TRUTH Social is expected to have a nationwide rollout in the first quarter of 2022.

I created TRUTH Social and TMTG to stand up to the tyranny of Big Tech. We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced. This is unacceptable. I am excited to send out my first TRUTH on TRUTH Social very soon. TMTG was founded with a mission to give a voice to all. I’m excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH Social and to fight back against Big Tech. Everyone asks me why doesn’t someone stand up to Big Tech? Well, we will be soon!

Talking about the video on-demand service, it will feature what the company calls ‘non-woke’ entertainment programming, news, podcasts, and more. However, the company has shared no details as to when the service will be live for the people of America.

Following the Capitol Riots incident, the US president faced a ban from pretty much all the major tech companies, including Facebook, Twitter. The decision to ban the former US President received a mixed response: while some people hailed it as a necessary intervention, prominent names in the Tech industry take issue with a lifetime ban that Twitter imposed on Trump.