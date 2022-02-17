If you are looking to elevate the experience of capturing your special moments, DJI Mavic Mini Fly More offers a sweet deal with its lightweight and portable design which allows it to fly for up to 30 minutes. What’s more? It is available at a 25% discount at Newegg.

Mavic Mini Fly More combines powerful features in a very portable and compact design. It ensures a clear capture of 12MP aerial photos and 2.7K Quad HD video even at a distance of 4 kilometers. It has superb camera stability with its 3-axis motorized gimbal (tilt, roll, and pan). This ensures that footage comes out ultra-clear and stable. It possesses a mechanical range of -110 to 35 degrees at tilt, -35 to 35 degrees at roll, and -20 to 20 degrees at pan.

Mavic Mini Fly More could hover precisely even at different types of spaces you might want to fly it on because of its downward vision sensing system and GPS. It has a maximum ascent speed of up to 4 m/s at S Mode and a maximum wind speed of 8 m/s (scale 4). However, if you are angling for better stability (particularly when taking footage through narrow and complex spaces), Mavic Mini Fly More also offers the CineSmooth Mode to slow down its movement.

DJI Fly app (works with iOS v10.0 or later or Android v6 or later) allows you to manage a simplified flying experience and access footage of superb quality. DIJ fly app is intuitive enough to use. If you are a new user, it offers a Flight Tutorial feature to help you to launch a quick, safe, and stress-free flight.

Further, it offers templates that could help generate nice videos with simple taps even without any editing experience. It also provides features to capture great shots with great ease. For one, it has QuickShot modes, including Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Helix. All you need to do is tap QuickShot, and the preset will be executed. Then, you’ll have the automatically generated video to enjoy or share with family or friends.

Moreover, you can extend the fun with this creative companion as it could fly up for up to 30 minutes if fully charged, which is longer than similar consumer drones available on the market. It also has a two-way charging hub, so you can charge up to three batteries in succession.

Finally, these interesting features were packed into a compact design, not weighing more than a regular smartphone at under 250 grams. This lightweight design does not only make it portable enough to carry. It also clusters Mavic Mini Fly More with the safest class weight of drones which may exempt it from some government regulations, such as in the US and Canada, thus making it more convenient.