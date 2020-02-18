DisplayMate: Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra smashes smartphone display performance records

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the latest flagship device from Samsung. The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 X 1440) Dynamic AMOLED Display which is HDR10+ certified. Also, the bezels are pushed way back and there’s just a miniscule camera hole on the front side of the device. The 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling smooth with seamless screen transitions. Also, the display helps prevent eyestrain and sleep disturbances by reducing blue light at the pixel level without sacrificing color.

DisplayMate recently tested the display on the Galaxy S20 Ultra and awarded it with Best Smartphone Display Award. The Galaxy S20 Ultra earned DisplayMate’s highest ever Display Performance Grade of A+ and it sets or matches 12 Smartphone Display Performance Records for:

Highest Absolute Color Accuracy (0.5 JNCD) – Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Highest Image Contrast Accuracy and Intensity Scale Accuracy (2.17 Gamma) – Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Smallest Shift in Color Accuracy and Intensity Scale with the Image Content APL (0.6 JNCD) – Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Smallest Shift in Image Contrast and Intensity Scale with the Image Content APL (0.03 Gamma) – Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Smallest Change in Peak Luminance with the Image Content Average Picture Level APL (1 percent) – Visually Indistinguishable From Perfect.

Highest Full Screen Brightness for OLED Smartphones (828 nits at 100% APL).

Highest Peak Display Brightness (1,342 nits for Low APL).

Largest Native Color Gamut (110% DCI-P3 and 139% sRGB / Rec.709).

Highest Contrast Ratio (Infinite).

Lowest Screen Reflectance (4.4 percent).

Highest Contrast Rating in Ambient Light (188 for 100% APL and 305 for Peak Brightness).

Highest Visible Screen Resolution 3K (3200×1440) – 4K Does Not Appear Visually Sharper on a Smartphone

You can learn more about the test from the source link below. You will be able to pre-order the S20 series devices from 20th this week.

Source: DisplayMate