We reported yesterday on a rumour that Microsoft may be planning to bundle Spotify Premium with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Now in a blog post listing the games coming to Xbox Game Pass this month, Microsoft confirmed the plans, saying:

Play all your favorites with access to millions of tracks and podcasts titles. Ultimate members can enjoy ad-free music listening, music + podcast offline downloads, and on-demand listening with Spotify Premium for 4 months. Available for new Spotify Premium members only.

The last bit, unfortunately, adds a bit of a dampener to the excitement, however, as the free Spotify premium trial is only for new users.

The free trial will become available tomorrow (4/5/2021), and prospective users can find more detail in the Perks gallery on console, mobile, or PC.

via Neowin