Among the bevy of games announced during Microsoft’s Inside Xbox livestream, Codemasters revealed their upcoming successor to their iconic rally series in the form of Dirt 5.

The upcoming rally game will be available across multiple systems, including Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC and more.

On Xbox Series X, Dirt 5 will support numerous different modes including a 4K 60fps mode and an optional 120fps mode on the next gen machine. For fans of split-screen multiplayer, the game’s Xbox Series X version will benefit from a full four-player split-screen play.

Check out the game’s full Inside Xbox interview and trailer below: