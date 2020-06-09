Devotion, a Taiwanese first-person horror game that was removed from Steam in February 2019 after art was found in-game that mocked Chinese president Xi Jinping, has made a return in physical form.

As first spotted by Ginx, Devotion’s physical edition is available for pre-order until June 15th. However, the developers have asked that only those in Taiwan pre-order the game, meaning those overseas will have to wait to get their hands on Devotion again.

Two different physical edition bundles are available, with one containing books, stickers, a bookmark, a fake VHS tape, and a USB drive with the game loaded on it. The other edition contains all those items and also the game’s soundtrack, which is 15 songs long.

If you’re based in Taiwan and want to pre-order a physical edition of Devotion for yourself, you can do so by following the link here.

For everyone not based in Taiwan, it’s sadly unlikely that Devotion will ever make a return to Steam so for now, you’ll just have to sit tight and see if it ever reappears on another platform. You can always still support the developers, Red Candle Games, by checking out their other game Detention on Steam here. Happy gaming!