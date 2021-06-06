Jane Manchun Wong has managed to uncover details of Twitter’s Paid Subscription feature called Super Follows.

Twitter is looking to run a trial of the service, which would give followers who pay $4.99 access to exclusive content.

The trial is set to be open to those with more than 10,000 followers who tweet regularly and would be open to all kinds of content, including Adult content, with Twitter specifically listing OnlyFans as one source of content.

Twitter estimates a person with 60,000 followers could make more than $6,000 a month if they converted only 2% of their followers to paid subscribers.

The feature would place Twitter in direct competition with platforms such as Patreon and OnlyFans, and it remains to be seen if they can successfully compete against these dedicated communities.