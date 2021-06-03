A few months ago we heard, courtesy of Roland Quandt from WinFuture, that Qualcomm is working on a successor to the Snapdragon 888 (SM8350) code-named SM8450 ‘Waipio.

At the time few details were available, but reliable leaker Evan Blass has now spilt all the beans, saying:

"SM8450 is Qualcomm's next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process." pic.twitter.com/u1GXMhOWBf — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 3, 2021

SM8450 is Qualcomm’s next-gen premium system-on-chip (SoC). It has an integrated Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF system. It is fabricated on a 4nm process. Key components:

* Kryo 780 CPU built on Arm Cortex v9 technology

*Adreno 730 GPU

* Spectra 680 ISP

* Up to 1GHz mmWave downlink and 400MHz Sub-6 D * Support for Qualcomm Aqstic WCD9380/WCD9385 audio codec

* Qualcomm secure processing unit (SPU260)

* Support for Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 subsystem

* Support for quad-channel package-on-package LPDDR5 RAM

* Adreno 665 video processing unit (VPU)

* Adreno 1195 display processing unit (DPU)

Compared to the Snapdragon 888, the new SoC will have an upgraded 5G mode, the Snapdragon X65 which supports both mmWave or sub-6GHz 5G frequencies.

The GPU is an upgrade from the Adreno 660 to the Adreno 730, which should be a substantial step up.

The DSP is upgraded from the Spectra 580 to the Spectra 680 and the Qualcomm FastConnect 6900 subsystem should enable Bluetooth LE Audio/5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Everything is built on a new 4 nm process, which normally means higher clock speeds and lower power consumption.

Of course, it remains an open question of Qualcomm can catch up to Apple’s M1 chipset and its successors, but for those in the Android (and possible Windows 10 on ARM) ecosystem we can expect a good bump in speed soon.

via XDA-Dev