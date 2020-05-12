Samsung is rumored to working on three foldable smartphones, two of which might be officially be called Galaxy Fold e and Galaxy Fold Lite, the latter being the affordable one.

Now details about the Galaxy Fold Lite have surfaced online, courtesy of XDA-Developer’s Max Weinbach. According to the tipster, the Galaxy Fold Lite will offer 256GB storage and will be available in two color options — Mirror Black and Mirror Purple. The foldable device could be powered by Snapdragon 865 and will support 4G networks. On the outer side, the device will feature a smaller display as compared to the original Galaxy Fold. Further, the foldable smartphone will be made out of Aluminum and Glass on the outside. The smartphone expected to be priced at $1,099.

I have some info on the Galaxy Fold Lite. -Galaxy Fold Lite 4G

-256GB storage

-Mirror Black, Mirror Purple

-Display has no UTG

-Will be equipped with a mix of 2018/19/20 parts

-outside will probably have a smaller display (not like on Fold, but more like the Z Flip) — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 12, 2020

There’s no word on when Samsung will launch the Galaxy Fold Lite, but we expect to hear more from the company later this year.