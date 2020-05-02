OnePlus gives details about five features that are coming to OxygenOS

OnePlus had launched a campaign with the purpose of collecting ideas, which, in turn, will help the company to improve OxygenOS, from its community members. The company said it’d select the top five ideas, or should I say features, and will bring them to OxygenOS. True to its word, the company recently picked the top five ideas that will soon be added to OxygenOS.

First, the company had already started working on AOD, short for Always on Display. The Shenzhen-based company further said that it will finish developing AOD by June with beta testing starting from either August or September. Another useful feature that will be added to OxygenOS is the ability to enable fingerprint lock for images marked as hidden in the Gallery app. Also, in the coming days, OxygenOS will play a sound to notify you when your phone is fully charged.

Folders within app drawers, a bunch of useful features for Zen Mode are other exciting features that OnePlus promised to add to OxygenOS. However, apart from AOD, we don’t really know when the other four new features will be coming to the OS as the company shared no timeline.

Besides the top five ideas, there are as many as 15 ideas that seem to be quite popular amongst OnePlus community members but won’t be coming to OxygenOS for now — the most exciting idea being OnePlus Dex — a feature that mimics Samsung Dex. Variable charging speed, Call recording, Study mode, Real-time weather wallpaper are some other exciting ideas that OnePlus community members proposed. You can check out the full list here.