Details about the massive rear camera setup of Huawei P40 Pro leaked online

Details about the massive rear camera setup of Huawei P40 Pro got leaked online. From the leaked images, we already know that the P40 Pro will have glass on both the sides of the device with curved edges and there is a longer cutout on the display to accommodate the dual lens selfie camera. On the back of the device, Huawei will be using lenses made by Leica Camera. There will be five cameras in total along with two-tone flash that will deliver industry leading imaging experience. Find the details about the rear camera setup below.

IMX700 52mp (Hexadeca Bayer) RYYB 1/1.28″

IMX650 40mp Ultra Wide Cine RGGB 1/1.5″

3x optical tele zoom

10x optical dual prism periscope zoom with 2P1G lenses

Time of flight sensor

LED light

Color temperature sensor

microphone

The 52mp main camera will shoot 13mp photos by default. Huawei P40 Pro is expected to be powered by Kirin 990 and Kirin 990 5G processors for 4G and 5G variants respectively. The Premium Edition of P40 Pro is expected to feature 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. Huawei will officially announce the device later this month.

Source: Rodent950