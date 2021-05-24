From the 25th to the 27th of May, Destiny 2 will have a special Vanguard Strikes crossplay beta playlist for all players to test out.

As announced in the recent This Week at Bungie news post, the special Vanguard Strikes playlist will be available to all players across Xbox, PlayStation, Steam and Stadia, so you’ll be able to play no matter which platform you have access to.

As a reward for participating in this test, you’ll even be given a nifty emblem after playing three strikes in the playlist, as well as getting all the loot scored within the Strike of course.

In this test, you won’t be able to choose who you play with, as you can’t form fireteams or add friends into activities for the special playlist. Instead, Bungie said in the news post that they’re “specifically targeting our matchmaking systems as we prep this feature for next season.“

The full release of crossplay is set to arrive in the next Destiny 2 Season, where it will include full matchmaking as well as having enabled fireteams and friend invites, so long as this test goes smoothly.

This isn’t the first time Destiny received cross-play, as the feature accidentally slipped in previously at the start of Destiny 2’s latest season, the Season of the Splicer, however, this has since been patched out.

When is the Destiny 2 crossplay beta The Destiny 2 crossplay beta will be available from May 25th to May 27th.

When is the Destiny 2 crossplay full release Destiny 2 is planned to recieve full crossplay in the next in game Season, Season 15. This is expected sometime in August.