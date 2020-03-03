Bungie has announced that the company is to stop selling in-game loot boxes in Destiny 2, as they want players to know just what they’re buying prior to purchasing it.

The loot boxes, known as Bright Engrams, can be bought in Destiny 2’s Eververse Store using an in-game premium currency of silver. They can also be earned by maxing out your levels or filling up your EXP meter once you’ve hit the level cap.

Bungie says that, as of Season 10 of Destiny 2, Bright Engrams will no longer be purchasable through the store. Players will still be able to earn them through levelling up and they’ll still appear on the Free Track of the Season Pass.

The reason behind the loot boxes being pulled from sale is due to Bungie not believing that Bright Engrams live up to the company’s principle of “we want players to know what something costs before they buy it.”

Along with doing away with purchasable Bright Engrams, Season 10 also sees the return of Faction Rally armour, an improved New Light experience, and quest categorisation.

While Faction Rallies themselves aren’t returning, players will now be able to receive Faction Rally armour through Legendary Engram reward pools, along with a few popular faction weapons.

Destiny 2 is free-to-play and can be picked up on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Steam, and on Google Stadia.