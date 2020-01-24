A few days ago Microsoft released the preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo that will allow developers to start creating dual-screen experiences for the Surface Duo.

Now dev John Weise, a Principal Technical Architect at Microsoft working mainly in Xamarin and UWP, has shown off a basic app written in Flutter, an open-source software development kit, giving us a brief idea of how apps are supposed to work on the platform.

The first sample of a #flutterdev app running on on @SurfaceDuo. More info to come on how to modify your apps to run on Duo! pic.twitter.com/dOs2zwetQv — johnwiese ?? (@johnwiese) January 22, 2020

The video demonstrates the simple app running on one screen, stretched across 2 screens, and showing different content on the two different screens, both in portrait and landscape mode.

The preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo includes the following:

to support dual-screen development for the Surface Duo device, including the DisplayMask API, Hinge Angle Sensor, and new device capabilities. An Android Emulator with a preview Surface Duo image that is integrated into Android Studio so you can test your app without a physical device. The emulator simulates postures, gestures, hinge angle, mimicking the seam between the two screens, and more. We’ll continue to add functionality over time.

Microsoft will reveal more information about developing for dual-screen devices at Microsoft 365 Developer Day on Tuesday, February 11th at 8:30 AM PDT.