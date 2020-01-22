Microsoft releases preview SDK for dual-screen Surface Duo, Windows 10X version is coming next month

Microsoft today announced the availability of the preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo that will allow developers to learn about creating dual-screen experiences. In the coming weeks, Microsoft will release preview SDK for Windows 10 dual-screen devices. In addition, Microsoft is announcing new web standards proposals that will allow web developers to create dual-screen experiences for websites and PWAs that can run on Android and Windows 10X.

The preview SDK for Microsoft Surface Duo includes the following:

Native Java APIs to support dual-screen development for the Surface Duo device, including the DisplayMask API, Hinge Angle Sensor, and new device capabilities.

The Preview SDK for Windows 10X:

Microsoft will release the pre-release version of the Windows SDK through Insider builds in the coming weeks. Microsoft will also release the Windows 10X dual-screen Emulator on February 11th

The preview SDK for Windows 10X includes:

Native Windows APIs for dual-screen development to enable your app to span the two screens, detect the hinge position, and take advantage of Windows 10X.

Dual-screen experiences for the web:

New web standards for dual-screen layout: Microsoft is proposing CSS primitives for dual-screen layouts and a JavaScript Window Segments Enumeration API to provide web platform primitives for web developers to detect multiple displays and lay out content across them.

Microsoft will reveal more information about developing for dual-screen devices at Microsoft 365 Developer Day on Tuesday, February 11th at 8:30 AM PDT.

Source: Microsoft