Dell announces world’s first video conferencing monitors certified for Microsoft Teams

Dell today announced the world’s first video conferencing monitors certified for Microsoft Teams. With these monitors, you can instantly join meetings with a one-touch dedicated Microsoft Teams button. These monitors also feature a pop-up 5MP IR camera that supports Windows Hello for secure and easy login, dual 5W integrated speakers for great audio meetings and noise-cancelling microphone. These monitors also come with ComfortView Plus, our built in low blue light solution that reduces blue light emissions while delivering excellent color accuracy.

Dell today also announced the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved 5K2K monitor, the Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor. You can charge your PC with up to90W power charging with the Thunderbolt 3, enable fast data transfers with super speed USB 10Gbps and ethernet connection with RJ45.

Pricing and Availability:

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor (U4021QW) available January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99.

available January 28, 2021, starting at $2,099.99. Dell 24 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2422HE), Dell 27 Video Conferencing Monitor (C2722DE), Dell 34 Curved Video Conferencing Monitor (C3422WE) all available February 16, 2021, starting at $519.99 (C2422HE), $719.99 (C2722DE) and $1,149.99 (C3422WE).

Source: Dell