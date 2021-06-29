Dell announces UltraSharp Webcam with Auto Framing, 4K HDR, Windows Hello and more

Dell today announced the new Dell UltraSharp Webcam, a 4K webcam featuring nine patent-pending technologies. This is a premium webcam targeting enterprises and professionals. Thanks to the large 4K Sony STARVIS CMOS sensor and multi-element lens, the new UltraSharp Webcam delivers crystal-clear video even in low lighting conditions. Read about the features of the new Dell UltraSharp Webcam below.
Dell UltraSharp Webcam features:
- Digital Overlap HDR capability helps preserve true-to-life colors and balance exposure.
- The 3D/2D video noise reduction automatically eliminates grainy images, making sure you’ll look good even in low light.
- Dell UltraSharp Webcam features auto-framing feature which utilizes Artificial Intelligence (AI) to keep you in focus and centered in every frame.
- The Dell UltraSharp webcam features Windows Hello, allowing you to sign-in quickly and securely using facial recognition.
- It also embeds Dell Express Sign-in feature to work in concert with Dell PCs-meaning proximity sensors on the webcam detect your presence as you approach and automatically logs you out when you step away
- A magnetic privacy cover securely snaps on the lens or on the back –protecting the lens when the webcam is not in use and providing a safe place to store while using the webcam.
- Designed for your virtually borderless displays, the magnetic mount attaches to the UltraSharp Webcam without additional tools and sits atop your monitor without blocking a single pixel.
- The Dell Peripheral Manager instantly installs on your PC to quickly guide you to showtime. Choose between three preset Fields of View: the default 90° view to show more of your background, 78° for mid-range or 65° for close-ups. You can customize your video with setting options that control HDR, Auto Focus, 5x Digital Zoom, AI Auto Framing, Brightness, Sharpness, Contrast and Saturation
Tech specs:
The Dell UltraSharp Webcam (WB7022) is available for $199.99 USD from today.
Comments