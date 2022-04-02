Tile is expanding its technology on various third-party devices, and one of its latest feats is found in the Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen (PN7522W). The stylus promises the same tracking efficiency as Tile’s standalone devices that can now prevent the expensive consequence of losing it.

“Tile brings people peace of mind by eliminating the stress of losing or misplacing the things you need to get through your day, so embedding our technology seamlessly into the tools that are essential for productivity is a clear value add,” said Tile CEO CJ Prober. “We’re very proud to be teaming up with Dell to bring consumers the first findable stylus pen and to further grow our PC business to include other top OEMs in the market.”

According to Tile, integrating its technology into the instrument makes it the first stylus capable of being tracked when lost. It can be tracked by simply launching the Tile App and pressing “Find,” resulting in the pen producing buzzing sounds and blinking LED lights to alert users of its nearby location. On the other hand, Tile promises that finding the stylus when it is lost farther afield is possible. The app will show the last location of the stylus, and owners can use Tile’s global network to further aid them in the search.

Apart from its partnership with Dell, the company also collaborates with Intel Corporation to inject the tech into the PCs of MSI, Fujitsu, and Lenovo. The latter now offers a total of seven new laptop models, including the ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and the latest ThinkPad T Series. Meanwhile, the Fujitsu FMV LOOX PCs that are about to roll out in Japan will also be capable of the Tile finding tech. It is also available now in MSI’s new Intel 12th Gen Summit and Prestige Series.

“We are thrilled about our continued collaboration with Tile and the growing list of partners who are delivering great wireless experiences on 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor-based laptops with integrated Intel® Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+),” said Eric McLaughlin, who is the Vice President, Client Computing Group, General Manager Wireless Solutions Group at Intel Corporation. “We can now offer not only faster Wi-Fi speeds, lower latencies, and enhanced reliability but also innovative Tile finding capabilities as laptops continue to play an essential role in our lives.”

The Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen (PN7522W) is now available and comes with an astounding battery life that can reach up to 40 days of run time. It also comes with two spare nibs and a built-in magnetic tether to allow you conveniently attach it to your Dell 2-in-1 laptop.