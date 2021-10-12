Tile announces a new lineup of Bluetooth trackers, UWB enabled Tile Ultra coming in 2022

Tile today announced a new lineup of Bluetooth trackers featuring new designs, increased finding range, louder ring and a new way for lost items to be found and returned. Tile also announced that Ultra-Wideband enabled Tile Ultra is coming in 2022 with superior tracking capabilities.

The Pro, Tile’s most powerful tracker with a 400 ft. finding range, gets a new look and feel to accommodate its most common use case: keys. With a lightweight body and slender shape resembling a key fob, the Pro easily attaches right out of the box and hangs comfortably from a keychain, and still looks great on bags and purses.

The Mate, Sticker and Slim have all been upgraded to an impressive 250 ft. finding range, which is an increase of 25% for Mate and Slim, and a 67% increase for Sticker. These three models also now boast a louder ring, making it even easier to quickly find a remote control or wallet hidden between couch cushions.

The Mate now features a 3-year battery life and a sleek new look that’s available in both white and black.

All four models have been upgraded to an IP67 water-resistance rating, meaning they can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Tile’s new lineup of trackers are now available globally with the below price tags:

Tile Pro: Available in Black or White, for $34.99

Tile Mate: Available in Black or White, for $24.99

Tile Slim: Available in Black for $34.99

Tile Sticker: Available in Black, starting from $29.99

Tile also announced several new software features, you can read about them from the source link below.

Source: Tile