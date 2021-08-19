Dell announces its first ever portable monitor to enable dual-screen productivity anywhere

Today, Dell announced its first ever portable monitor. The Dell 14 Portable Monitor C1422H is ultralight and ultrathin weighing less than 1.5 pounds and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. It comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display with peak brightness of 300 nits for great viewing experience. As expected, you can set up this monitor with a single USB-C cable transmitting both video and power.

This Dell portable monitor also comes with a continuous tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees. This monitor comes with a protective sleeve as well as 3 Year Advanced Exchange Service.

The Dell 14 Portable Monitor C1422H will be available for $349 from August 31st worldwide.

Source: Dell