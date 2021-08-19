Dell announces its first ever portable monitor to enable dual-screen productivity anywhere

Dell Portable Monitor C1422H

Today, Dell announced its first ever portable monitor. The Dell 14 Portable Monitor C1422H is ultralight and ultrathin weighing less than 1.5 pounds and less than a quarter-inch thick at its slimmest. It comes with a 14-inch FHD IPS display with peak brightness of 300 nits for great viewing experience. As expected, you can set up this monitor with a single USB-C cable transmitting both video and power.

This Dell portable monitor also comes with a continuous tilt stand that bends from 10 to 90 degrees. This monitor comes with a protective sleeve as well as 3 Year Advanced Exchange Service.

The Dell 14 Portable Monitor C1422H will be available for $349 from August 31st worldwide.

Source: Dell

