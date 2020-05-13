Dell announces updated G5 and G3 gaming laptops with 10th gen Intel CPUs

Dell today announced the updated G5 and G3 gaming laptops for budget conscious gamers. These laptops are powered by Intel’s latest 10th Gen H-series mobile processors and NVIDIA’s GeForce graphic cards. Both laptops will offer 144 Hz display panels, while the G5 15 comes with an optional 300Hz display. Dell also announced the updated G15 15 SE with AMD Ryzen processor and Radeon graphics.

Dell G3 will be available from May 21, 2020 starting at $779.99 while the Dell G5 will be available from May 21, 2020 starting at $829.99. Find the specs of these laptops below.

Dell G5 15 SE Tech specs:

Dell G5 15:

Dell G5 15 Tech specs:

Dell G3 15:

Dell G3 15 Tech specs: