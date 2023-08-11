You’ll soon be able to delete Threads account separately from Instagram

It’s about time that Meta finally rolls out the update. Basically, you’ll soon be able to delete Threads account separately from Instagram – a hotly-wanted feature that’s been talked about by users since the app took the internet by storm.

In a recent update, Instagram announced that it is “looking into an option for you to delete your Threads profile separately.” The company did not give a timeline for when this feature would be available, but it said to “stay tuned for those updates.”

“We know that having control over your account is important to you, which is why we’re looking into an option for you to delete your Threads profile separately. Stay tuned for those updates,” the update reads.

Currently, the only way to delete a Threads profile is to delete your entire Instagram account. This has been a source of frustration for some users who want to keep their Instagram account but no longer want to use Threads.

Once the ability to delete Threads profiles separately is available, users will have even more control over their Instagram accounts. They will be able to use Threads for as long as they want, and then delete it without affecting their main Instagram account.

Not too long ago, the so-called “Twitter-killer” also reportedly dropped in the number of users, but Meta doesn’t seem to be bothered at all. Other than this, there have been a lot of updates in the pipeline for the app, including direct messages, and more.