Microsoft has announced that improved Delegate Mailbox support is coming soon to Outlook for iOS and Android.

Delegate mailboxes allow you to give permissions to manage your mail to someone else in your organization e.g a personal assistant.

With the coming update, end-users will soon be able to add and remove delegates from within Outlook for iOS and Outlook for Android. Delegates will be able to access those mailboxes on their mobile app as well.

The feature will begin rolling out in late April and should be completely rolled out in early May.