PlayStation Now has been given a handful of new games for subscribers to sink their teeth into, including 4A Games’ Metro Exodus.

Here’s every game that’s included in the new additions list:

Metro Exodus

Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter.

When we reviewed Metro Exodus back in 2019, we said: “It’s a game that throws away everything the series is known for in favor of a larger scope. It loses too much and gains nothing—Metro Exodus may be bigger than previous Metro games, but it’s a larger shell that begs to be filled with something polished, interesting and unique.”

Dishonored 2

Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano? Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character’s unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game’s hand-crafted missions.

NASCAR Heat 4